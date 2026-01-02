MILAN — German drone maker Quantum Systems and Ukraine-based Frontline Robotics have announced the creation of a new mass-production line for small drones in Germany to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The new joint venture, dubbed Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI), will manufacture the Zoom and Linza drone variants developed by the Ukrainian company.

Production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is envisioned in the longer term to reach 10,000 units per year, according to a Frontline Robotics spokesperson.

The Linza is designed to perform strike and reconnaissance missions and is able to carry a maximum payload of two kilograms at ranges up to ten kilometers. It is equipped with a communication link resistant to electronic warfare. The Zoom is a reconnaissance drone developed for frontline use.

“Over 60 units [in Ukraine] trust our drones – their primary areas of application are: target acquisition and artillery fire adjustment, transmitting coordinates for combat planning, operating at night and under jamming conditions, and highly resistant to enemy EW,” the spokesperson said in an email to Defense News.

Under the partnership, Quantum Systems will establish a fully automated production line in Germany and Frontline Robotics will provide licensed production rights and additional support, including operator training. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for Ukrainians in Germany.

In a press release, the companies stated that this was the first initiative of Ukrainian drones to be produced on an industrial scale in Europe and called the transnational co-production “the new German Model.”

Ukrainian forces have been operating the Quantum Systems-made Vector drones since 2022, with hundreds of units delivered since then, per a company statement.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.