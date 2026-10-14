Share:More In AUSAUS Army to stand up second expeditionary cyber battalion in coming monthsThe head of U.S. Army Cyber Command said this week that the service would be building an exact replica of the 11th Cyber Battalion in the next few months.Pentagon needs $50B for mass drone production, Hegseth saysDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants $50 billion in reconciliation funding to support the Pentagon's push to scale autonomous and robotic systems.US Army taps 9 companies to build next-gen command and control softwareThe service announced contract awards worth $93.6 million across nine companies building applications for its Next Generation Command and Control software.Has the Pentagon given up on AI polygraph analysis of loyalty?AI-aided scanning of speech patterns, vocal stress or facial expressions to read minds lacks scientific backing and will compound errors, critics argue.Germany to set up first drone regiment next year, modeled after Ukraine war lessonsGermany plans to stand up its first dedicated drone regiment next year, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.