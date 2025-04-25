Sections
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
How would a whopping $1 trillion Pentagon budget change the military? Our experts break down a proposed record-breaking Department of Defense bottom line.
4 days ago
Trending Now
Space Force weather satellite deemed ready for forecasts
This system may allow small Army teams to probe 1,000 targets per hour
PowerPoint creator, unwitting pioneer of military lethality, dies
European drone training sites mushroom in nod to Ukraine war tactics
GOP funding boost targets Golden Dome, high-tech fighters and ships