Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Laser-cut plate carriers, sleeker armor, and more fit options are among upgrade coming to Marine body armor. Check out the new options from Gruntworks.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Trending Now
L3Harris pitches full-rate production for missile tracking sensor
The F-117 is the stealthy fighter you can now see for yourself
US must develop measures to counter Chinese artificial intelligence
America’s arsenal of democracy needs a software renaissance
Space Force says its relationship with Europe is ‘business as usual’