Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
‘My Republican colleagues here care about veterans,’ says Sen. Reuben Gallego. Can he find compromise on looming VA personnel cuts?
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Trending Now
Anduril unveils ‘Copperhead’ line of autonomous underwater vehicles
Defense Innovation Unit unveils advanced manufacturing marketplace
Space Force issues $13.5 billion in contracts to 3 launch firms
US must develop measures to counter Chinese artificial intelligence
America’s arsenal of democracy needs a software renaissance