Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
With budgets and policies in flux with the dawn of a new administration and new leadership, how should the VA chart its course? An expert walks through options.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Trending Now
US must develop measures to counter Chinese artificial intelligence
Launch delays hamper near-term impact of GPS experimentation program
Defense Innovation Unit picks four firms to test one-way drones
China demonstrated ‘satellite dogfighting,’ Space Force general says
Republicans offer defense spending tips after punting on a budget