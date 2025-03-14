Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Instead of the traditional joystick or hand-held controller, what if you could just talk to your drone to tell it what to do? One company tries to crack the cod
4 days ago
Latest Videos
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Trending Now
Defense Innovation Unit picks four firms to test one-way drones
Geospatial-intelligence agency aims for more AI resources in 2025
Space Force teaming with Air Force on Joint Simulation Environment
Space Force eyes commercial options for space surveillance mission
Hegseth halts US offensive cyberoperations against Russia