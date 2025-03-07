Sections
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins talks about the vision behind how the agency will cut tens of thousands of workers without affecting vets.
14 hours ago
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Palantir delivers first 2 next-gen targeting systems to Army
Pentagon must close technology gap, get AI right to win on battlefield
Hegseth mandates streamlined software acquisition approach in new memo
‘Golden Dome’ success will require national buy-in, official says
Army chooses Palantir to build next-generation targeting system