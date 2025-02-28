Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
A raft of top personnel changes and proposed budget cuts sweep the military’s upper reaches as President Trump’s second term spurs change at the Pentagon.
11 hours ago
Latest Videos
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Trending Now
DARPA touts ‘formal methods’ for nipping cyber disasters in the bud
Space Force will play ‘central role’ in Iron Dome, service chief says
SDA should re-evaluate launch plans as key tech lags, watchdog says
Air Force’s information warfare hub seeks high-tech sensors, AI tools
Survival of the quickest: Military leaders aim to unleash, control AI