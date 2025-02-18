Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Marine Corps veteran and Iwo Jima survivor
Marine Corps veteran and Iwo Jima survivor
18 hours ago
Latest Videos
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
From transgender troops to DEI, change comes to the military
The Army tests new vehicles and tech in European exercise
Trump executive prevents families of U.S. troops from leaving Afghanistan
This Ranger hurled a Taliban’s grenade back at the them. His survival depended on cultivated courage
Trapped in a kill zone in Vietnam, this soldier learned that bravery is more than physical
What is auto loan preapproval, and should I consider it? — Money Minute
Northrop Grumman looks to expand UUV capability with updated tech
Could repurposed oil rigs become the Navy’s new floating logistics hubs?
Trending Now
Pentagon expands list of commercial drones certified for military use
Defense Innovation Unit moves to ease commercial drone certifications
Ukrainian defense planners envision a drones-only front line
Saronic unveils plans for autonomous shipyard
Space Force picks Firefly to launch Victus Sol rapid response mission