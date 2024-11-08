Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Goodbye gauze? New gel promises to stop blood loss from battlefield wounds
Goodbye gauze? New gel promises to stop blood loss from battlefield wounds
Traumagel looks to upend treatment for combat wounds by offering a gel that can fill battlefield wounds and staunch bleeding.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
Healing on and off the battlefield | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.9.24
How Military Service Strengthens Your Financial Fitness — Money Minute
Vets group looks to activities, community as defense against veteran suicide
An Army of drones takes shape | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.2.24
Strategies for living on one income — Money Minute
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Tiny drones, updated optics and new targeting gear for soldiers
Updated howitzer? BAE Systems shows off fast-firing artillery system
How do you maneuver an army in a massive ocean? U.S. Pacific commander talks strategy
The drones of the Army’s near-future take shape
Check out this autonomous mine-clearing system
How do you test a vast command and control network across forces?
Check out a pint-sized shotgun on display at MCON 2024
A cannon that shoots down missiles cheaply? Rapid capabilities director looks ahead
Can drones attack U.S. missile defense sites?
Trending Now
Why Sweden nixed new wind farms for fear of missing Russian missiles
France, UK embrace fully drone-based naval mine hunting with new tech
What to make of HBO’s ‘Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections’
RTX cyber and intel business becomes Nightwing following sale
Space Force expands Commercial Integration Cell partnerships