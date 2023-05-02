BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of the Air Force expects to move hundreds of applications to the cloud this year, according to Venice Goodwine, the director of enterprise information technology.

The department has already migrated at least 100 apps, relying on its Cloud One program, and has “almost 200″ more in the pipeline ready to go, she said at the AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference in Baltimore. Apps in the military run the gamut, from recruiting to base updates, health information to higher-security matters.

The focus on cloud comes as the department, which includes both the Air and Space forces, seeks additional digital durability and portability. The forces are among the most dispersed, with bases dotting the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“You’ll hear me say that data is the currency of the realm. And what I mean by that is, I have to make sure the data is available. It’s accessible, it’s where it needs to be, that the data can be actionable,” Goodwine said May 2. “I will need the cloud to do that.”

Cloud One was launched years ago, providing access to apps, information and broader connectivity using products from big-name players including Amazon and Microsoft. Science Applications International Corp. now holds the contract, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The Air Force previously said the move to the cloud can save money, rid of outdated hardware, and reduce vulnerabilities.

RELATED

Cloud One’s successor, Cloud One Next, or C1N, was teased by the department in a November request for information.

The documents asked companies how they “might approach managing and modernizing Cloud One” while considering “recent government leadership direction.” The National Defense Strategy and the Air Force chief information officer’s strategy for fiscal 2023-2028 were attached to the notice.

Jay Bonci, the Air Force department’s chief technology officer, in December told C4ISRNET industry response to the request was diverse and substantive.

“We’re looking at a couple of different kind of economic models for how we continue to get cost efficiency and get scale for how we’re able to get more applications into the cloud,” he said at the time. “Really, the focus is going to be on adoption.”

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.