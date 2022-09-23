WASHINGTON — Another batch of companies, including a division of Germany’s Siemens, are entering a Department of Defense competition meant to bring to fruition a vision of seamless military communications as part of a deal worth up to $950 million.

The U.S. Air Force on Sept. 22 selected 30 more vendors to compete for work associated with Joint All-Domain Command and Control, a multibillion-dollar endeavor that aims to better connect the military services and provide critical information to forces across land, air, sea, space and cyber.

The latest awardees include:

Agile Defense of Virginia

Altagrove of Virginia

Autonodyne of Massachusetts

BMC Software Federal of Texas

Clear Creek Applied Technologies of Ohio

Colossal Contracting of Maryland

Confluent of California

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory of Massachusetts

EpiSys Science of California

Epoch Concepts of Colorado

FGS of Maryland

ICR of Colorado

InfoSciTex of Ohio

Innoflight of California

Intrinsic Enterprises of Washington

Jasper Solutions of New York

Memcomputing of California

Nteligen of Maryland

Oceus Networks of Virginia

Orbital Insight of California

Patrocinium Systems of Virginia

Radiance Technologies of Alabama

RKF Engineering Solutions of Maryland

RUAG Space USA of Alabama

Siemens Government Technologies of Virginia

SRIInternational of California

Sterling Computers of South Dakota

Sigma Defense Systems of Georgia

Terbine of Nevada

Vannevar Labs of California

The Air Force in July added 27 companies to the growing list of eligible bidders for work on the contract, including AT&T Corp., a unit of AT&T. C4ISRNET in November 2020 reported the service made similar awards to 93 total companies.

While the Defense Department on Thursday did not specify what the contractors would produce, a contract announcement said the players would be tasked with maturation, demonstration and proliferation “of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable” JADC2.

Work is anticipated to wrap in May 2025. Exactly where the work will be done was not defined.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, multiple-award contract was done through Air Force Life Cycle Management in Ohio. IDIQ contracts provide for a number of products or services over the course of a predetermined timeframe. They are frequently used by the federal government; they are thought to streamline the procurement process.

The Army, Navy and Air Force each have their own contributions to JADC2: Project Convergence, Project Overmatch and the Advanced Battle Management System, respectively.

L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies and Science Applications International Corporation, or SAIC, earlier this week said they were selected for an ABMS digital infrastructure consortium. An Air Force official also said industry would soon be provided an ABMS test model, meant to improve experimentation and evaluation.

