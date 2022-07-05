WASHINGTON — More than two dozen companies including a division of AT&T Inc. are entering the competition to make real the Pentagon’s vision of seamless communications as part of a deal worth up to $950 million.

The U.S. Air Force on July 1 selected an additional 27 vendors, both large and small, to compete for work tied to Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, which aims to better connect sensors and shooters and enable rapid responses on the battlefield.

C4ISRNET in November 2020 reported the Air Force made similar awards to 93 total companies.

While the Department of Defense on Friday did not specify what the contractors would produce, a related contract announcement said they would be tasked with the “maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development.”

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, multiple-award contract was done through Air Force Life Cycle Management in Ohio. IDIQ contracts provide for a number of products or services over the course of a predetermined timeframe. They are frequently used by the federal government and are thought to streamline the procurement process.

The July 1 awardees include:

ADDX of Virginia

Capella Space of California

AT&T Corp. of Virginia, a unit of AT&T Inc.

Applied Information Sciences of Virginia

Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates of Colorado

Credence Management Solutions of Virginia

Edge Technologies of Virginia

EOS Defense Systems USA of Alabama

Exfo America of Texas

Hermeus of Georgia

Ierus Technologies of Alabama

Cyberspace Solutions of Virginia

Labelbox of California

Nalej of New York

OST of Virginia

Praeses of Louisiana

Real-time Innovations of California

Riverside Research Institute of New York

Saber Astronautics of Colorado

Shared Spectrum Company of Virginia

Shield AI of California

Skylight of Florida

Sparkcognition Government Systems of Texas

Tenet 3 of Ohio

Trace Systems of Virginia

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems of Texas

BrainGu of Michigan

Work is expected to wrap by the end of May 2025. Exactly where the work will be conducted depends on the orders and winners.

An inquiry made July 5 to the Air Force was not immediately answered.

JADC2 is meant to give the U.S. an advantage over large, technologically advanced opponents by speeding the collection and distribution of information and allowing the best-positioned or most-qualified force to confront a threat. The effort relies on heaps of technology — artificial intelligence, cloud environments, 5G — and requires linking once-incompatible systems across land, air, sea, space and cyber.

The services have their own contributions to JADC2: The Army has Project Convergence, the Navy has Project Overmatch and the Air Force has the Advanced Battle Management System, or ABMS.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall considers the buildout of ABMS, a next-generation command and control system, an imperative. In recent months, he has called for more tangible, operational results and less arcane experimentation.

Members of Congress in June sought clarity on the price and progress of JADC2 and included an audit of the endeavor in a version of the annual defense bill. House staffers at the time said the review would help gauge “the state of play” and inform future decisions. The evaluation, they added, is not meant to be punitive.

Some $231 million for ABMS was requested in fiscal 2023.

