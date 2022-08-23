WASHINGTON — The majority of U.S. consumers expect cyberattacks on uncrewed military vehicles but think the military should use them anyway, according to a poll.

In an online poll conducted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International and Fortress Information Security Team, a cybersecurity company, 76% of respondents said they believe a cyberattack on uncrewed military vehicles would be a “big deal,” though 65% said such an attack should not stop their use.

The polling was conducted ahead of an announcement from AUVSI and Fortress on an industry-wide collaboration focused on developing an enterprise cybersecurity model and a suite of voluntary standards to address cyber risks specific to uncrewed systems and robotics.

“A cyber-secure foundation built on universal industry standards among industry stakeholders and suppliers will help to ensure the economic and operational potential of uncrewed vehicles is reached,” said Michael Robbins, an executive vice president at AUVSI, in a statement.

Using previously developed standards by Fortress, AUVSI said it will spearhead an effort to build consensus and establish benchmarks among uncrewed systems manufacturers and suppliers. Robbins said uncrewed vehicles are increasingly part of the economic foundation for nations across the globe.

According to the poll, 69% of consumers believe it is important for the uncrewed vehicle industry, including civilian, government and military actors, to coordinate and share cybersecurity data.

Fortress and AUVSI commissioned Survey Monkey to poll 911 U.S. consumers on Aug. 16. The survey had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3%.

