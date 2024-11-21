Two Space Force missions slated to fly on United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket will not launch before the end of the year as planned, the United Launch Alliance confirmed Friday.

The rocket conducted its second launch in October, which was meant to pave the way for approval from the Space Force to fly military missions. However, the service and the company are still reviewing data from the flight and the official certification may still be weeks away, according to the Space Force.

Meanwhile, two Space Force satellites are awaiting the green light on Vulcan in order to get off the ground. One of those missions, USSF-106, includes an experimental spacecraft called Navigation Technology Satellite-3 that will demonstrate capabilities to augment the service’s GPS constellation. The satellite, built by L3Harris, was originally slated to launch in 2022.

The second mission, USSF-87, is a classified Space Force launch.

“We continue to coordinate closely with our customer to set the specific USSF-106 and USSF-87 launch dates,” ULA told Defense News in a statement. “They are planned for early next year.”

The confirmation follows comments from the head of Space Systems Command, Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, casting doubt on the likelihood that the missions could be carried out before year’s end.

“I will say that with only six weeks to go, we are getting challenged to be able to launch this year,” Garrant told reporters Thursday during a Defense Writer’s Group event in Washington.

Asked how much margin remains, he answered “probably not much.”

ULA is co-owned by Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, it’s one of two companies with rockets cleared to fly national security space missions for DOD and the intelligence community. The company is in the process of replacing its legacy Atlas V and Delta IV vehicles — longtime workhorse rockets for the U.S. government — with the more powerful Vulcan.

That process requires ULA to complete two certification flights of its new rocket, the first of which went off without a hitch in January.

ULA CEO Tory Bruno told reporters prior to Vulcan’s second launch in October that if the mission was clean, the company could complete the required data analysis within weeks and would expect to achieve military certification soon after. While the flight was deemed nominal and the rocket successfully delivered its payload, an issue with one of Vulcan’s solid rocket boosters has required additional review.

The company and the service are working together to analyze flight data and have formed a combined team to investigate the anomaly, ULA and Space Systems Command told Defense News.

“The combined team is continuing to make progress on establishing root cause and identifying corrective actions,” the Space Systems Command spokesman said, adding that the Space Force is in the final stages of the engineering reviews and expects to certify Vulcan in the coming weeks.

Garrant told reporters he’s confident Vulcan will be certified, noting that the mission was successful despite the solid rocket booster glitch.

Along with the two satellites currently on hold, the rocket’s delay has stalled the launch of multiple GPS III satellites, which were manifested to fly on Vulcan. The satellites, built by Lockheed Martin, are in storage until the rocket is certified.

Garrant said that because the current GPS constellation is healthy, keeping those satellites on the ground hasn’t caused problems for military users. However, the service is working to determine whether some GPS III missions slated to fly later on SpaceX rockets could be rescheduled to earlier dates.

“We’re certainly looking at options to go faster,” he said.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated after publication with a statement from ULA confirming the launch delays.

