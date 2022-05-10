WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Maxar Technologies on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The satellite company posted revenue of $405 million in the period.

Multiple media organizations use Maxar’s satellite imagery in their reporting, notably to show activity in Ukraine as it defends itself against a Russian invasion. Other examples include: