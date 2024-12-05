Defense technology firm Anduril Industries announced this week it will partner with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to use the company’s artificial intelligence models to improve the U.S. military’s ability to protect its bases and personnel from drone attacks.

“Anduril and OpenAI will explore how leading edge AI models can be leveraged to rapidly synthesize time-sensitive data, reduce the burden on human operators and improve situational awareness,” Anduril said in a statement Wednesday. “These models, which will be trained on Anduril’s industry-leading library of data on CUAS threats and operations, will help protect U.S. and allied military personnel and ensure mission success.”

The companies did not disclose whether there is funding attached to the agreement, which continues a recent trend of large AI firms partnering with the defense industry. In November, Anthropic and Palantir announced they would work with Amazon Web Services to sell Anthropic’s AI models to defense and intelligence agencies.

The partnership comes amid growing concerns about weaponized drones, which have been used against U.S. and allied forces in the Middle East and Ukraine.

In June, the Defense Intelligence Agency reported that a slew of attacks by Iran-backed groups on shipping vessels in the Red Sea affected 65 countries and 29 major energy and shipping firms.

The Pentagon is working to push cutting-edge counter-drone technology to the military services through the second phase of its Replicator program, created to bypass the sluggish acquisition processes that keep the Defense Department from adopting and scaling technology.

Anduril is on contract to provide hardware and software for the first iteration of Replicator, which is on track to field thousands of small drones by next summer. The firm also announced a $250 million contract to deliver 500 of its Roadrunner counter drone systems to an unnamed Defense Department customer.

And earlier this week, the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Office awarded Anduril a $100 million contract to increase production of its Lattice Mesh networking capability. The Defense Department is already using the data distribution platform at a small scale, but the three-year CDAO contract will make it available to all services and combatant commands.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technology reporter. She has covered the U.S. military since 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She has reported on some of the Defense Department’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.