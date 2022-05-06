OTTAWA, Ontario — The satellite communications firm Telesat on Friday reported earnings of $11 million in its first quarter.
The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period. Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $568.4 million to $584.2 million.
