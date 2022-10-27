DMI, a supplier of software and services to companies and governments, agreed to acquire Ambit Group, a provider of data analytics, cybersecurity and support services to U.S. federal agencies.

The acquisition will further enhance DMI’s product offerings and expand its portfolio of customers and contract vehicles in high priority federal markets, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said in a statement.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ambit, founded in 2004, has clients within the federal financial, national security, and federal science communities including the Securities & Exchange Commission, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

RELATED Agencies and industry prepare for new contract

“Demand for IT modernization services leveraging the latest digital innovation and capabilities has never been greater,” said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI, in the statement. “With this addition, we combine Ambit’s comprehensive data management, analytics, and cybersecurity services with our cross-industry, digital transformation expertise to help drive the next generation of digital government.”

Founded in 2002, DMI provides enterprise consulting, transformation and managed services to government and commercial customers through agile software development and engineering services that combine business strategy, domain specific knowledge, and technical expertise.

It’s owned by OceanSound Partners, a New York-based private equity firm that invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.