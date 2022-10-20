WASHINGTON — Moog said L3Harris Technologies selected its Space and Defense unit to provide a weapon stores management system for Sky Warden aircraft in U.S. Special Operations Command’s Armed Overwatch program.

L3Harris’ USSOCOM award includes an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth as much as $3 billion. The program calls for delivery of up to 75 crewed, fixed-wing aircraft. Moog’s modular SMS will be integrated on each plane to provide fire-control and mission set capabilities, the Elma, New York-based company said.

Armed Overwatch calls for a fleet of aircraft suitable for deployment to austere locations, with little logistical tail needed to keep them operating. SOCOM is planning for the single-engine Sky Warden to provide close air support, precision strike and armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for counterterrorism operations.

“We are honored to have been part of the L3Harris team’s pursuit, resulting in this award after many months of intense competition,” said Moog Group Vice President Jim Riedel said in a statement. “Agility, innovation, and collaboration with teammates have been key to providing this robust solution.”

The design of the SMS enables rapid integration and upgrades to the sensors, avionics and weapons, ensuring value for future mission requirements in response to rapidly evolving threats, Moog said.

The weapon SMS Armed Overwatch product includes an enhanced stores management computer, an interface unit, remote power units and a dual rail launcher for Hellfire missiles.

The equipment will be manufactured by Moog’s Integrated Defense Systems business in Orlando, Florida. Production of fully modified Armed Overwatch mission-configured aircraft will begin in 2023 at L3Harris’ Tulsa, Oklahoma, modification center.

“Moog’s modern and flexible stores management system seamlessly integrates with our mission management system for mission agility and flexibility,” said Luke Savoie, President, ISR, L3Harris. “Our teams are prepared to deliver enhanced overwatch capabilities through mutual collaboration and rapid integration of new weapons systems.”