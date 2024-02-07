ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani defense conglomerate has unveiled its latest drone, the Ranger, at the World Defense Show, running Feb. 4-8 in Saudi Arabia.

Global Industrial Defence Solutions describes the Ranger as a runway-independent tactical UAV. It was designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions, as well as for an artillery fire correction role.

Its multi-sensor gimbal payload incorporates a high-definition, electro-optical, medium-wave infrared sensor, and its laser range finder allows it to carry out daytime and nighttime operations. Its line-of-sight control is 100 kilometers (62 miles).

GIDS touts the drone as able to operate autonomously with artificial intelligence-enabled payloads.

Four small rotors provide vertical lift, while a larger pusher rotor delivering forward propulsion.

GIDS was also promoting its Fatah II guided multi-launch rocket system, first tested in December 2023. The export version has a range of 290 kilometers.

GIDS told Defense News that its presence at the defense expo is its largest to date as it attempts to secure more export deals, with the offer of local production as a sweetener. It has already sold products to Peru and has broken into the African market.

It is also keen to expand business with Pakistan’s close allies. On the first day of the show, the organization signed an agreement with Turkey, but a GIDS spokesman would not offer specifics when asked by Defense News.

Usman Ansari is the Pakistan correspondent for Defense News.