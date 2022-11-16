RAMAT HASHARON, Israel — Elbit Systems said it won a contract valued at $72 million to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems and training capabilities to an unnamed international customer.

The contract will be performed over a two-year period, the Israeli company said in statement. The Hermes 900 UAS has been selected by more than 15 customers to date, attesting to the drone’s technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture and a solid growth path, it said.

Under the contract, Elbit will supply Hermes 900 UAS equipped with the SkEye Wide Area Persistent Surveillance system, SPECTRO XR multi-spectral Electro-Optical payload, Satellite Communication, Signal Intelligence payloads and additional capabilities to the customer.

“We are witnessing growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with manned forces to address the rapidly evolving threats in all domains of operation,” said Yoram Shmuely, general manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, in the statement.