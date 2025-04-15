The United States and the United Kingdom have established a new joint exchange program between their space programs encouraging civilian employees to expand their knowledge of the field, officials announced Tuesday.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between U.S. Space Systems Command, or SSC, and U.K. Space Command will broaden a burgeoning space domain alliance between the two nations by enabling professionals to learn new skills, according to a joint release.

“Our civilian and military Guardians and Airmen deserve our investment in their careers,” said Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, SSC commander. “By offering opportunities to strengthen and grow our workforce through programs such as APEP, we get after exactly that objective. In order to develop a world-class workforce, we must continue to partner to win.”

U.S. Space Systems Command, operating under a $15.6 billion DOD budget, is the field command for the U.S. Space Force. U.K. Space Command performs a similar function for the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence.

The civilian exchange program agreement — using the already established Administrative and Professional Exchange Program as its foundation — falls under the U.S. Defense Personnel Exchange Program, an initiative allowing individuals to “exchange positions with their counterparts in another organization,” even across different countries, to gain a new understanding of the field.

The first U.S. civilian to participate in the program, Tara Browne, Space Systems Command/International Affairs deputy division chief for strategy and plans, arrived in the U.K. earlier this month.

The program was signed into effect on Nov. 18, 2024, by U.S. Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs Kelli Seybolt, following sign-off by U.K Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

“I know first-hand the value of our exchange programs,” said Ma. Gen. Paul Tedman, U.K. Space Command commander. “They allow us to build trust, learn from each other, and enhance cooperation. Our people, on both sides of the Atlantic, remain our greatest asset, and this new civilian exchange program will ensure alignment of U.S. and U.K. space architectural design.”

The partnership between the ally nations has gained steam in the last year, including the 2024 appointment of Air Marshal Paul Godfrey from the U.K.’s Royal Air Force to the U.S. Space Force’s assistant chief of space operations for future concepts and partnerships.

Godfrey previously served as the first commander of the U.K. Space Command.

