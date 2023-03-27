WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer Aaron Weis joined Google Public Sector as the company’s managing director of technology.

In his new job, he’ll oversee the development and implementation of the technology strategy for the Google Cloud Platform, according to an announcement shared with C4ISRNET. His first day is March 27.

Weis left the Navy CIO post this month after more than three years atop the service’s information technology, cybersecurity and cloud computing portfolios. During his tenure, Weis pushed the concept of “cyber readiness”: a shift away from standard audits, waiting periods and bureaucracy and toward a continuous measurement of security, proficiency and digital resources.

Aaron Weis (U.S. Navy)

“It is my assertion, as a little old DON CIO, that the way that we do and the way we approach the problem of cybersecurity is wrong. We’re doing it wrong,” he said in February at the West conference in San Diego. “Readiness is a broader aperture than a 624-line checklist.”

Weis is one of three defense CIOs to announce their respective exits in 2023. Raj Iyer left the Army earlier this year, and Lauren Knausenberger will leave the Department of the Air Force in June.

Iyer has since been hired by ServiceNow, an American IT company. Knausenberger has not publicly said what she’ll do next.

