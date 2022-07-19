WASHINGTON — General Dynamics Information Technology will provide network and data technology support to U.S. Air Forces in Europe after scoring a contract worth as much as $908 million.

Over the course of several years, the Virginia-based division of General Dynamics will upgrade existing infrastructure and cyber systems as well as perform operations and maintenance. Work on the Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network contract, or EITN, also spans legacy communications equipment and annual accreditations, among other tasks.

“This contract will equip airmen across Europe with the knowledge, tools and data they need to mobilize and operate at any place and any time,” Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for GDIT’s defense division, said in a statement July 18. “Consolidating multiple mission-critical services under a single contract will also allow for greater speed, flexibility and accessibility of IT services needed across the region.”

Work will be done in Germany, Italy, Turkey, the U.K. and other locations across Europe.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract was awarded July 14 by the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, according to Department of Defense records. It has a five-year base period with one three-year option available.

Six offers were received. The Defense Department did not name other bidders.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its NNSA — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.