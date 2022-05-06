ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — EchoStar Corp. on Thursday reported earnings of $91.4 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The company, which sells set-top boxes and provides satellite services, posted a revenue of $501.5 million in the period.