WASHINGTON — Maxar Technologies. a provider of communications, Earth observation and other satellite services, won an Option Year 3 contract renewal from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program.

The contract, which began Sept. 1, is valued at $44 million, Westminster, Colorado-based Maxar said in a statement. It’s the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176 million.

With this award, Maxar will continue providing more than 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery, it said. Access to geospatial data and products from other commercial industry providers such as BlackSky and Planet Labs PBC are also available through the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract.

For more than a decade, the G-EGD program has enabled members of the military, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar’s 125 petabyte imagery archive and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.

“G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners throughout the war in Ukraine,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in the statement. “As the provider of G-EGD, Maxar is proud to help advance the U.S. government’s long history of providing global security and humanitarian initiatives with geospatial data and imagery.”

During G-EGD Option Year 2, NGA developed a roadmap to integrate five commercial synthetic aperture radar data providers into the G-EGD platform by the end of 2023. Maxar services for SAR data from Capella Space and ICEYE include data visualization and product discovery and delivery. It will also continue data integration efforts for Umbra and PredaSAR, a Terran Orbital company, throughout Option Year 3.

Anyone who supports a U.S. government mission may request authorization to access G-EGD. With more than 1.1 million square kilometers of new imagery uploaded each day, users have access to current imagery as well as more than 6 billion square kilometers of archived imagery for time sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations, the company said.

The U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the awarding agency, is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, and operates as a unique combination of intelligence and combat support.