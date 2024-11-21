ISTANBUL — The Baykar TB-3 combat drone landed and took off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship Anadolu for the first time this week, a demonstration that officials called a milestone for Turkey’s military capabilities.

Turkish drone maker Bayraktar publicized the Nov. 19 event on social media and shared videos of the flight. The tests were conducted off Aksaz Naval Base in the Mediterranean Sea.

The TB-3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) is specially developed for use onboard the Anadolu. The drone is 8.35 meters long and has 14 meter folding wings. It weighs in at 1,600 kilograms, with a payload capacity of 280 kilograms. The aircraft has a 125 knots cruise speed, and it is constructed with six hardpoints from which to hang ammunitions.

According to information shared by the company, the second prototype of TB3 took off from the runway of TCG Anadolu, which has a 12-degree inclined ramp. The UCAV landed after a 46 minute flight back on the ship without the need for any landing support equipment.

The TB-3 is powered by Tusas Engine Industries’ PD-170 engine. The takeoff and landing on the carrier followed more than 700 hours of test flight conducted on land.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.