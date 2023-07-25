ANKARA, Turkey — Two Turkish defense companies will showcase new systems for air defense and unmanned ground combat at the IDEF exhibition in Istanbul this week.

Military electronics specialist Aselsan, Turkey’s biggest defense firm, said July 23 that it launched the GÜRZ (“mace” in English) air defense system, designed to protect stationary units as well as military convoys on the move.

The weapon is “an answer to an increase in need to possess assets with strategic maneuvering capabilities,” Aselsan said.

It is designed to target very-low or low-altitude targets like artillery munition or missiles as well as drones, helicopters and fighter jets. The system comes fitted on a 8x8 wheeled platform.

Some analysts here have likened the GÜRZ to an advanced version of the Russian-made Pantsir, a self-propelled, medium-range, air-defense weapon.

Meanwhile, military software company Havelsan, also state-owned, said it delivered its new Barkan unmanned ground system to the Turkish military. Havelsan said it has been testing the robot over the past year and a half, incorporating a 12.7 mm weapon. The company plans to upgrade the system with grenade launchers and other missile variants.

Barkan II, the advanced version, features enhanced mobility. It doubles the vehicle’s weight capacity and is equipped to carry heavy weapons. The Barkan also will be displayed at IDEF 23, the manufacturer said.

Burak Ege Bekdil is the Turkey correspondent for Defense News.