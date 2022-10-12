WASHINGTON — HII said its Mission Technologies division won a $76.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to perform research, analysis, test and evaluation that will support electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) capabilities development.

The EMS superiority development task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle. The USAF 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, part of the USAF Installation Contracting Center, awards DOD IAC MAC task orders through a competitive process, HII said in a statement.

HII has been supporting the program since 2017 and is teamed with DCS, Modern Technology Solutions, On-Line Applications Research Corporation, Southwest Research Institute and Vanderbilt University to perform the work over five years.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat,” said Grant Hagen, president of the division’s Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group, in the statement.

The HII team will develop technical recommendations for the Advanced Capabilities and Strategic Integration team — part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Electronic Warfare and Avionics Division — that provide AFLCMC leaders with decision quality information regarding EW and EMS capability development and modernization. Areas of research may include artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber and microelectronics among others.

HII’s research will be leveraged by the USAF to reduce technical risk, provide mature technologies and deliver systems engineering needed to improve warfighter survivability at reduced total lifecycle cost, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said.