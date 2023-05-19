ExpandAutoplayImage 1 of 8A UAV is seen on display at the FEIDEF fair in Madrid, Spain, on May 17, 2023. (Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images) Share:More In FEINDEFPentagon seeks approval to fund NATO defense technology acceleratorThe program was created in 2022 to support cooperation among allied nations on emerging technology challenges.Fur-midable: US Air Force pairs Angry Kitten jammer with Reaper droneAngry Kitten’s name is a brew of inside joke and design goals, and is a departure from the typically terrifying military moniker, like Hellfire or Stryker.Space Force may seek new bidders for future deep-space radarsThe service wants to see if any companies besides Northrop Grumman can meet its schedule for future phases of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability.Satellite image shows WZ-8 supersonic drone at Chinese baseA satellite image obtained by Defense News shows what appears to be a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone parked outside one of two newly built hangars.