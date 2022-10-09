Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8

A UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter flew for the first time entirely unmanned as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System program. The helo flew for 30 minutes over Fort Campbell, Ky., on Feb. 5, 2022, and then again on a shorter flight Feb. 7. The aircraft responded autonomously to simulations and landed by itself. A leading cause of Army aviation mishaps is a combination of human error and degraded visual areas. The service wants to offload the burden on the pilot in these environments. (Lockheed Martin)