WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed a new deputy for U.S. Cyber Command, which guards Department of Defense information networks and coordinates cyberspace operations.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh was approved May 26 by voice vote, days after his nomination glided through the Senate Armed Services Committee, congressional records show.

He will replace Lt. Gen. Charles Moore as the No. 2 at CYBERCOM, one of 11 unified combatant commands. Moore held the position since late 2020.

Haugh, who was tapped for the post in April, most recently commanded the Air Force’s information warfare branch, the 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber). Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, the CYBERCOM operations director, was selected to succeed him. Lawmakers have not yet moved on the nomination.

Haugh previously led the Cyber National Mission Force, which targets malicious cyber actors, and served as the director for intelligence at CYBERCOM. Additionally, he was the deputy commander of Joint Task Force Ares, established in 2016 to battle the Islamic State online.

The three-star lieutenant general is considered a likely successor to Gen. Paul Nakasone, the leader of CYBERCOM and the director of the National Security Agency. Nakasone assumed the combined role — often referred to as “dual hat” — in 2018.

At a change of command ceremony in 2019, Haugh said the U.S. is “engaged in power competition with adversaries in all domains today,” further describing intelligence as “the fuel that commanders require to maneuver in response.”

“The nation expects our enterprise to be global and agile, integrated into daily combat and reconnaissance operations, and capable of quickly maneuvering capabilities to focus on emerging threats,” he said.

