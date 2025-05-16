Sections
AI & ML
Unmanned
Battlefield Tech
Space
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
Opinion
AI & ML
Unmanned
Robotics
Battlefield Tech
Hypersonics
JADC2 & Comms
IT/Networks
Space
Information Warfare
Electronic Warfare
Cyber
Industry
3D Printing
Videos
Opinion
The Compass
Native
Events Calendar
Newsletters
Opens in new window
New Marine recon vehicle options | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17.25
New Marine recon vehicle options | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.17.25
The Marines are in the hunt for a new advanced recon vehicle to take its units forward for future fights. We get up close with two leading options.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
Could Marines ride a Cottonmouth into battle? Highlights of Textron’s ARV platform
No need for a driver in this burly vehicle - meet Oshkosh’s ROGUE Fires autonomous truck
What’s in General Dynamics Land Systems’ Marine recon vehicle package? Get an up close look
The future of Marines’ weapons tech? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.10.25
Check out new variants of Polaris’ off-road vehicles
Check out a center-drive, off-road vehicle option for tomorrow’s Marines
Check out Colt's Precision Grenadier System at Modern Day Marine 2025
Check out an alternative to the Marines’ grenade launcher at Modern Day Marine
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
Trending Now
Amid demand for satellite support, Space Force leans on commercial
How AI voicebots threaten the psyche of US service members and spies
AI company Helsing unveils swarming underwater surveillance drones
Trump estimates Golden Dome will cost $175B over 3 years
Defense officials advocate for diverse target-tracking architecture