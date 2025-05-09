Sections
The future of Marines’ weapons tech? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.10.25
Upgraded grenade launchers, anti-defilade rifles and new vehicles with novel designs - we look at emerging tech at Modern Day Marine 2025.
81 minutes ago
Check out new variants of Polaris’ off-road vehicles
Check out a center-drive, off-road vehicle option for tomorrow’s Marines
Check out Colt's Precision Grenadier System at Modern Day Marine 2025
Check out an alternative to the Marines’ grenade launcher at Modern Day Marine
Securing sensitive facilities in modern times | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.3.25
What role can AI play in securing sensitive defense and manufacturing sites?
How AI can help predict threats before they happen at defense facilities
The basics of securing sensitive sites in a time of evolving tech
A thirteen-digit defense budget? What $1 trillion dollars could do for the military
Cutting costs or adding cash? Pentagon looks to have it both ways
Funding goals meet congressional reality: operating on a temporary budget
A trillion-dollar defense budget? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.26.25
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
House Veterans’ Chair vows tight oversight on budget as VA eyes efficiency
How AI voicebots threaten the psyche of US service members and spies
General Atomics touts UK breakthrough in drone airspace integration
Northrop tests tech to help hypersonic vehicles maneuver without GPS
Space Force weighs options for boosting launch resiliency, capacity
Anduril announces lighter, smaller Pulsar jammer